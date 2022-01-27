Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $51.12 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,057,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,285 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Exelon worth $51,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 108.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

Exelon stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.69. The company had a trading volume of 194,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,928,970. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.40.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

