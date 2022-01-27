Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $96.02 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,537 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 0.7% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $96,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.41. 127,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,704,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.39 and its 200-day moving average is $125.14. The firm has a market cap of $134.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.57.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.