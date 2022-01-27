Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,539 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.0% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Broadcom worth $136,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $554.61. The company had a trading volume of 67,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,144. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $603.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.