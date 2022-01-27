Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 19,206 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,206 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $57,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.51. 21,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,630. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $146.53 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.24 and a 200 day moving average of $200.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.86%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

