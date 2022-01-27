Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 22,448 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,448 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $65,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.05.

NYSE PNC traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $207.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,094. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.60 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.95. The firm has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,931. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.