Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 292,780 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 182,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF stock. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. IAM Advisory LLC owned 0.19% of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

