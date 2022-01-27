Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

BNTGY opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Brenntag had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Brenntag will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

