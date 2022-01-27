Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.40. Brinker International reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brinker International.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. Wedbush lowered Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

NYSE:EAT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,440. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth $79,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.