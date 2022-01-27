Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $8.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to report $8.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.07. Broadcom reported earnings per share of $6.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $33.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.87 to $33.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $36.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.90 to $37.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $14.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $542.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,361,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,604. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $603.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,346,001 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Broadcom by 500.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after buying an additional 455,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadcom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

