Brokerages Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.06. Abiomed reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abiomed.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.20.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Abiomed by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock traded down $20.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.36. 18,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,315. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.95, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abiomed (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.