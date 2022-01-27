Brokerages Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will post $2.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the highest is $2.23 billion. Bausch Health Companies also posted sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion.

BHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at $56,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1,084.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.27. 2,869,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,984,979. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

