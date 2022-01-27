Brokerages Anticipate Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Embraer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Embraer reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ERJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ERJ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. 90,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,582. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.52. Embraer has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

