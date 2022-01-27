Brokerages Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.93 Million

Equities analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to announce sales of $146.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.52 million and the lowest is $146.46 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $134.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $580.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $578.50 million to $582.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $616.25 million, with estimates ranging from $613.42 million to $620.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.57. 412,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,908. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,291,000 after acquiring an additional 132,336 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in EVERTEC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,597,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,442,000 after acquiring an additional 92,809 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 16.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,185,000 after buying an additional 575,958 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC by 1.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,877,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,545,000 after buying an additional 53,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in EVERTEC by 77.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,291,000 after buying an additional 1,105,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

