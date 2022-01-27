Brokerages Anticipate INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) will post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. INmune Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INMB shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:INMB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. 2,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,444. INmune Bio has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $148.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 18.91 and a quick ratio of 18.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.70.

In related news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $72,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,352 shares of company stock worth $107,040 in the last 90 days. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in INmune Bio by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in INmune Bio by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

