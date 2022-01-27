Brokerages Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.25 Million

Brokerages predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will report sales of $472.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $476.50 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $422.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $156.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.01. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

