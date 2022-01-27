Brokerages Anticipate OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OneSpan’s earnings. OneSpan posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OneSpan.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $61,039.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 187,901 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in OneSpan by 179.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in OneSpan by 127.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 66,606 shares during the period. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in OneSpan by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,109,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OSPN traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 97,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.08 million, a PE ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 0.53. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

