Brokerages Anticipate TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). TrueCar posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.76 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

TRUE opened at $3.28 on Thursday. TrueCar has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $314.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in TrueCar by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in TrueCar by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

