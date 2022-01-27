Brokerages Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $402.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to announce sales of $402.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $370.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.03 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $376.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:VNO traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,239. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,281,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,217,000 after purchasing an additional 349,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,098,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,336,000 after acquiring an additional 185,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,932,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,197,000 after acquiring an additional 562,465 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,356,000 after acquiring an additional 860,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,518,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,994 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.