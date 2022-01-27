Brokerages Anticipate Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Equities analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to post sales of $2.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the highest is $2.23 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $7.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $7.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

WAB stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.82. 34,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,212. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $99.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.83.

In other news, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John A. Olin acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.