Brokerages Expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $267.38 Million

Analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report $267.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $269.00 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $275.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

ASB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $336,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,951 shares of company stock valued at $659,698. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 258,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 52,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 4,214.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 509,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 497,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

ASB traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $24.48. 16,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.