Brokerages Expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Announce $2.80 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to announce $2.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.87. F5 Networks reported earnings of $2.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year earnings of $11.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $13.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.69.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,599.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,869 shares of company stock worth $8,008,598. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,022. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.13 and a 200-day moving average of $214.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

