Brokerages Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Post $2.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings of $2.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the highest is $2.23. Microsoft reported earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $9.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $10.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.68.

Shares of MSFT traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,431,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,950,160. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.