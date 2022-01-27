Brokerages Expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will post sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $5.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.56.

Shares of MNST traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,374,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,091. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $80.92 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 22.0% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

