Brokerages Expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.21. Oracle reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 351,718 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.73. 211,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,105,950. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $212.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.73.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

