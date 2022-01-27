Brokerages Expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.19). Praxis Precision Medicines reported earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($3.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07).

Several research firms have weighed in on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $877,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after acquiring an additional 305,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,683 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $13.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $600.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.42. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $55.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

