Brokerages Expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.31. Surgery Partners reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $559.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,483,000 after buying an additional 107,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,834 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at about $7,104,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SGRY traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $42.48. 7,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,508. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

