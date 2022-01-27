Brokerages Set Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) PT at $55.83

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.83.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CWH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,405. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. Camping World has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Camping World will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.
Further Reading: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.