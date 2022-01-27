Brokerages Set Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) PT at $55.83

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Camping World alerts:

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 286.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,405. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. Camping World has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Camping World will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.