Brokerages Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Target Price at $28.50

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPP shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $22.54. 914,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -1,666.39%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

