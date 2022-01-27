Brokerages Set Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Target Price at $43.00

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

IFNNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infineon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $40.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.47. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.