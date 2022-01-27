Brokers Offer Predictions for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a C$132.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a C$138.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$154.68.

CNR stock opened at C$150.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$158.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$168.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.733 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

