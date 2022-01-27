Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.44.

NYSE:BRO opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after buying an additional 1,299,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 145.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,929 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 150.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,561,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,960,000 after purchasing an additional 937,118 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 230.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,305,000 after buying an additional 843,401 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,472,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

