BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $166.57

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.57 ($2.25) and traded as high as GBX 195.17 ($2.63). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 191.55 ($2.58), with a volume of 23,695,139 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BT.A shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.51) target price on BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 125 ($1.69) target price on BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Monday, October 18th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 172.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £19.00 billion and a PE ratio of 18.60.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

