Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,196.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of Cable One stock traded down $5.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,454.59. The company had a trading volume of 27,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,211. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,705.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,830.24. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,448.14 and a twelve month high of $2,136.14. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One will post 48.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total transaction of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 631 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,642. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cable One by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,421,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5,503.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 40,451 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1,845.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,197,000 after buying an additional 37,291 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cable One by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,776,000 after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,627,000 after buying an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.