CafeSwap Token (BREW) Price Down 33.6% Over Last Week

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CafeSwap Token has a total market capitalization of $229,353.82 and approximately $5,972.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00048488 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.69 or 0.06501704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,109.72 or 0.99878809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00052082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00051155 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Coin Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 10,494,014 coins and its circulating supply is 10,326,330 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

