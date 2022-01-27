Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.37) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 232 ($3.13) to GBX 235 ($3.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 205 ($2.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 250 ($3.37) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cairn Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 217.14 ($2.93).

CNE stock opened at GBX 204 ($2.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 188.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 178.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 211 ($2.85).

In related news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.56), for a total value of £182,781.90 ($246,602.67).

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

