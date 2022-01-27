California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 87,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.38%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

