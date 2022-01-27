California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 800 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $12,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,639,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,307,000 after acquiring an additional 37,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,145,000 after buying an additional 73,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,804,000 after purchasing an additional 52,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,899,000 after acquiring an additional 69,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,013,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,911,000 after purchasing an additional 88,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.29.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $1,268,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,875 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,154. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ARWR stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.31 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

