California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 705 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Exponent worth $13,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 10.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Exponent by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 370.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Exponent by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $93.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.32. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $82.13 and a one year high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

EXPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

