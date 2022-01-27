California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 815 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of RBC Bearings worth $11,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $310,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,536,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROLL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.20.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $180.12 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $160.51 and a one year high of $250.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.58.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

