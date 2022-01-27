California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $447,984.00 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $447,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,127,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $5,470,000.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 6,900 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,030.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $1,127,750.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,900 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $173,862.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.66. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in California Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in California Resources by 632.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in California Resources by 81.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 5,534.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

