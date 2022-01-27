California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company as well as producer of oil and natural gas principally in California. California Resources Corporation is based in Santa Clarita. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRC. Bank of America started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.80.

CRC stock opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. California Resources has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that California Resources will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $447,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $4,373,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,121 shares of company stock valued at $22,166,622 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 632.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

