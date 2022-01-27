Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair cut Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a market cap of $32.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.57. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Orford sold 51,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $43,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Molineaux purchased 100,000 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $629,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 37,123 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 5.1% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 463,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 29.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 164,227 shares during the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

