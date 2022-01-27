Calix (NYSE:CALX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Calix (NYSE:CALX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Calix updated its Q1 guidance to $0.16-0.21 EPS.

CALX traded up $2.67 on Thursday, hitting $43.70. 12,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,347. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48. Calix has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $80.95.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CALX shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.89.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 20,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,694.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,929 shares of company stock worth $6,811,715. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 445.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 87.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 562.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 62.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 553.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 119,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

