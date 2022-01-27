Calix (NYSE:CALX) Trading Up 10.9% Following Strong Earnings

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s stock price was up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $45.79 and last traded at $45.50. Approximately 7,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,622,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

CALX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Westpark Capital raised their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.89.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $617,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,811,715. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Calix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at $932,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Calix by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

