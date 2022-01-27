Callisto Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $61,606.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $12.36 million and approximately $61,606.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.92 or 0.06549441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00065882 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

