Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading 3.7% Higher

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.61 and last traded at $51.19. 20,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,788,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $71,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,005 shares of company stock worth $10,842,213 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

