Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will announce $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.81. Cambridge Bancorp posted earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CATC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.49. 5,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,227. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average is $88.58. The company has a market capitalization of $630.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $97.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.90%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

