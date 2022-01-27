Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $305.75 Million

Brokerages expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report $305.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $304.48 million and the highest is $308.20 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $261.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.81.

CPT stock opened at $154.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.80, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $99.70 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.35 and a 200-day moving average of $157.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $462,868.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,530 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,226. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 22,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

