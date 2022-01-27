Cameco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 28,210 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 942% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,706 put options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cameco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,365,000 after purchasing an additional 275,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,450,000 after buying an additional 124,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cameco by 46.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,942,000 after buying an additional 2,062,144 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Cameco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,962,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,569,000 after buying an additional 260,426 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cameco by 25.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,629,000 after buying an additional 1,142,460 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

NYSE CCJ opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Cameco has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -275.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

