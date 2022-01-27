Camtek (CAMT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT):

1/25/2022 – Camtek is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Camtek was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

1/12/2022 – Camtek had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Camtek had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2021 – Camtek was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

12/24/2021 – Camtek was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

12/17/2021 – Camtek was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

12/16/2021 – Camtek was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

12/10/2021 – Camtek was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

12/8/2021 – Camtek was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

12/3/2021 – Camtek was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

NASDAQ CAMT traded down $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $33.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,554. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.47. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13.

Get Camtek Ltd alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Camtek by 46.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,110 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter worth approximately $952,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.